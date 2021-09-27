JIS News
COVID-19 Update for Sunday, September 26, 2021

Coronavirus
September 27, 2021
Written by: Ministry of Health and Wellness
NEW CASES 24 HRS OVERALL
Confirmed Cases 252 83,030
SEX CLASSIFICATION    
Females 142 47,225
Males 110 35,799
Under Investigation 0 6
AGE RANGE 3 months to 91 years 1 day to 108 years
   

 

  
PARISH CLASSIFICATION OF NEW CASES    
Clarendon 10 4,395
Hanover 6 2,709
Kingston & St. Andrew 65 20,575
Manchester 5 5,625
Portland 1 2,273
St. Ann 22 6,176
St. Catherine 56 15,111
St. Elizabeth 9 3,796
St. James 23 8,219
St. Mary 19 2,669
St. Thomas 18 3,499
Trelawny 9 3,097
Westmoreland 9 4,886
     
     
     
COVID-19 TESTING    
Type of Tests PCR Antigen Tests from Public Facilities

 

 Antigen Tests from Private Facilities TOTAL
POSITIVES Today

 

 229 20 3 252
Cumulative POSITIVES

 

 73,097 6,178 3,755 83,030
NEGATIVE today

 

 958 All negatives are included in PCR tests 139 1,097
Cumulative NEGATIVES

 

 335,384 178,467 513,851
TOTAL TESTS TODAY

 

 1,187 20 142 1,349
TOTAL TESTS CUMULATIVE

 

 408,481 6,178 182,222 596,881
Positivity Rate[1] 20.6%    
DEATHS IN COVID-19 POSITIVE INDIVIDUALS    
Deaths 7* 1,841
Coincidental Deaths 0 178
Deaths under investigation 2 314
RECOVERIES & ACTIVE CASES    
Recovered 195 52,292
Active Cases  28,313  
QUARANTINE MANAGEMENT    
Number in Facility Quarantine 1  
Number in Home Quarantine 37,551  
     
HOSPITAL MANAGEMENT    
Number Hospitalized 619  
Patients Moderately Ill 150  
Patients Severely Ill 96  
Patients Critically Ill 46  
NON-HOSPITAL ISOLATION    
Step Down Facilities 0  
State Facilities 7  
Home 27,676  
TRANSMISSION STATUS OF COVID-19 CASES    
Contact of a Confirmed Case 0 3,066
Imported 8 1,240
Local Transmission (Not Epi Linked) 0 3,551
Under Investigation 244 74,937
Workplace Cluster 0 236

 

*COVID-19 RELATED DEATHS (August 18- September 23, 2021)

  • A 73-year-old Male from St. Mary
  • An 80-year-old Female from St. Mary
  • A 69-year-old Male from Trelawny whose death was previously under investigation
  • An 84-year-old Female from Trelawny whose death was previously under investigation
  • A 58-year-old Female from Trelawny whose death was previously under investigation
  • A 27-year-old Female from Trelawny whose death was previously under investigation
  • A 42-year-old Male from Trelawny whose death was previously under investigation

 

[1] Based on data for RT-PCR and Public Sector COVID Rapid Antigen Testing

