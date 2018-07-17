Minister Renews Call for Persons to Take Care of Their Health

Minister of Health, Dr. the Hon. Christopher Tufton (right), in discussion with Governor of Rotary International District 7020, Dr. Patrick Adizua (centre) and Immediate Past President of the Rotary Club of Kingston East and Port Royal, Dameon Brackett (left), at the Club’s Installation Banquet held on July 14 at The Jamaica Pegasus hotel in New Kingston. + - Photo: Michael Sloley Minister of Health, Dr. the Hon. Christopher Tufton (right), in discussion with Governor of Rotary International District 7020, Dr. Patrick Adizua (centre) and Immediate Past President of the Rotary Club of Kingston East and Port Royal, Dameon Brackett (left), at the Club’s Installation Banquet held on July 14 at The Jamaica Pegasus hotel in New Kingston. Story Highlights Minister of Health, Dr. the Hon. Christopher Tufton, has renewed his call for personal responsibility in the fight against preventable illnesses.

Delivering the keynote address at the Rotary Club of Kingston East and Port Royal Installation Banquet held on July 14 at The Jamaica Pegasus hotel in New Kingston, the Minister also called for partnerships to spread the message of individual obligations.

Dr. Tufton emphasised that the “ultimate success” in catering to the country’s public health needs “has to start with us” and a recognition that what each person does will play the most significant role in the health and wellness of “ourselves, our community and our country”.



The Minister pointed out that cardiovascular diseases and diabetes are causing the death of too many people, and that with a lifestyle change in diet and more physical activities, their lives could be significantly extended, resulting in less trauma on families as well as reduced pressure on the public health system.

He urged the Rotarians to encourage healthy lifestyles, and noted that the Ministry is using informed data to direct its response to the health crisis facing the nation.

“We have dissected that data and determined that as important as it is to create more infrastructure to deal with the curative side of healthcare, we have to more equally and deliberately try to get behaviour change in the society,” Dr. Tufton told the audience.

Meanwhile, newly installed President of the Club, Carey Crooks, said they will be staging an all-day health fair at the Vaux Hall High School, in Kingston, on August 25, build a bus stop in Harbour View, and refurbish the Bridgeview Basic School in the area.