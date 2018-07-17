Cabinet Approves Members of PIMC





Cabinet has approved members of the Public Investment Management Committee (PIMC), chaired by Minister of Finance and the Public Service, Dr. the Hon Nigel Clarke.

Minister without Portfolio in the Ministry, Hon. Fayval Williams, will serve as Vice Chair.

This was disclosed by Minister of Education, Youth and Information, Senator the Hon. Ruel Reid, at the recent post-Cabinet press briefing at Jamaica House.

The PIMC will comprise the Minister of Health and Minister of Industry, Commerce, Agriculture and Fisheries; two Ministers without Portfolio at the Economic Growth and Job Creation Ministry; the Financial Secretary; JAMPRO’s Executive Director; Director General, Planning Institute of Jamaica; General Manager, Urban Development Corporation; Chief Executive Officer, National Environment and Planning Agency; and Chief Executive Officer, PIMC Secretariat.

The PIMC is responsible for creating the appropriate policies and procedures for the effective and efficient operation of the Public Investment Management System (PIMS).

The PIMS aims to streamline the preparation, appraisal, approval and management of all government projects in Jamaica, regardless of the source of funding, the type of procurement or implementation method used.

Regarded as the ‘gatekeeper’ of the PIMS, the PIMC provides focus, co-ordination and direction to the PIMS, which will result in the improvement of public investment in Jamaica.