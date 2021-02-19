JIS News
PHOTOS: Minister of Education, Youth and Information Visits the Stony Hill HEART/NSTA Campus in St. Andrew

Education
February 19, 2021
Minister of Education, Youth and Information, Hon. Fayval Williams (third left), listens as student at the Stony Hill HEART/NSTA campus in St. Andrew, Camille Newman (seated), highlights interesting aspects of the Coding Internship Programme in which she is enrolled. Ms. Willliams visited the institution recently, along with National Coordinator for the Housing, Opportunity, Production and Employment (HOPE) Programme, Lt. Col. Martin Rickman (right); and Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Amber Group, Dushyant Savadia (second right). Also pictured is Director-Principal, Stony Hill HEART/NSTA (Acting), Stacy-Ann Davis.
