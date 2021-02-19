PHOTOS: Minister of Education, Youth and Information Visits the Stony Hill HEART/NSTA Campus in St. Andrew

Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, Senator the Hon Kamina Johnson Smith (second left), with other government senators (from left) Senator Don Wehby; Senator Natalie Campbell Rodriques; Senator Charles Sinclair; Senator Dr. Saphire Longmore; Senator Kavan Gayle; Senator Sherene Golding Campbell; and State Minister in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, Senator the Hon. Leslie Campbell. They were at the Ceremonial Opening of Parliament on February 18. (Yhomo Hutchinson Photo)

