Law Being Developed To Govern Operations Of Non-Strata Shared Residential Developments

The Government is in the process of developing legislation to govern the operations of shared residential and commercial developments that are not strata properties.

This was disclosed by Governor-General, His Excellency the Most Hon. Sir Patrick Allen, who informed that legislation is now being promulgated following extensive research on the matter.

“Jamaica has a wide cross section of residential and commercial developments that have shared property, which are not covered under the Registration (Strata Titles) Act, because they are not strata properties,” he explained, while delivering the Throne Speech at the ceremonial opening of Parliament on Thursday (February 18).

The Governor-General further informed that the Real Estate Authority of Jamaica will have oversight responsibility.

In the meantime, the Governor-General informed that Government has prioritised the completion of the amendments to the Real Estate (Dealers and Developers) Act.

“This will give effect to the merger of the Real Estate Board, Commission of Strata Corporations and the Timeshare Registrar, into the Real Estate Authority of Jamaica. It will also address new dynamics of the industry that are not currently legislated, offer greater protection to purchasers, and update existing fines for breaches,” he said.

The Governor-General pointed out that work has progressed on the development of a National Squatter Management Policy and Implementation Plan which will guide a coordinated programme to gradually reduce and eventually eliminate squatting and define the attendant legislative, regulatory and institutional framework within which it will operate.

“Proliferation of informal settlements has posed significant social, economic and environmental challenges for Jamaica – a situation which necessitates urgent intervention through focused policy measures and remedial actions,” he said.

Turning to the Government’s climate change agenda, the Governor-General noted that Jamaica remains steadfast on the climate resilience and sustainable development agenda and submitted its revised Nationally Determined Contribution to the Paris Agreement in June 2020, which is committing the country to more stringent targets.

He noted that for 2021, Jamaica will pilot an investment prioritisation tool that will integrate climate change in infrastructure development.

“This tool will identify key locations with the highest concentration of economic and social value at risk, over the next 20 years,” he said.

The Governor-General delivered the Throne Speech under the theme “Building Forward…Stronger Together”, during which he outlined the plans and programmes of the Government for the 2021/22 financial year.