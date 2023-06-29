Minister Mckenzie Endorses $40M Canterbury Community Development Project

The $40 million ‘Canterbury Community Development Project’ in St. James has been endorsed by Minister of Local Government and Community Development, Hon. Desmond McKenzie.
The initiative involves the construction of a multipurpose community centre that will be used for social events and the training of unskilled residents.
It is a collaboration involving the St. James Municipal Corporation, United Nations (UN)-Habitat, and Sandals Foundation.
“This project speaks to going into a community which, over the years, has had some bad label about its reputation, and the aim of the project is to work closely with the community in infusing positive ideas that will stimulate and help change the image of the community,” Mr. McKenzie said.
“So far, what I have heard and what is taking place in Canterbury is suggesting that the community has bought into this project,” he added.
The Minister was speaking during a courtesy call from the UN- Habitat Team at the Ministry’s Hagley Park Road offices today (June 29).
For her part, Stakeholder Advisor, UN-Habitat, Shamoy Hajare, said the project reflects the orgsnisation’s mandate of leaving no one and no place behind.
“It speaks volumes when you can have this level of partnership among the St. James Municipal Corporation, the Sandals Foundation and the members of the Canterbury community. When public-private partnership is doing well, this is what you get out of it. The people have bought into it, they have their own ideas being validated and being seen as something that counts, and it’s worthwhile,” Ms. Hajare said.
The development is projected to be completed within a year.