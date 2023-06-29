JIS News
PHOTOS: Charge D’ Affaires, Korean Embassy Visits Bauxite Institute

June 29, 2023
General Manager of the Jamaica Bauxite Institute (JBI), Yolanda Drakapoulos (left), presents a book on Jamaican bauxite to Charge d’ Affaires, Korean Embassy in Kingston, Jin-wook Kim, during Mr. Kim’s visit to the JBI’s Old Hope Road offices on June 28.
