Minister Grange welcomes Chinese New Year

The Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, the Honourable Olivia Grange, has hailed the beginning of Chinese New Year and welcomed the Year of the Ox.

Chinese New Year, also known as the Spring Festival, begins today and includes two weeks of celebration.

Minister Grange, while congratulating Chinese Jamaicans on carrying on the tradition, has urged them to ensure that the celebrations are in keeping with the necessary protocols to prevent the spread of covid-19.

Minister Grange also used the occasion to highlight the important contributions of Jamaicans of Chinese descent to all areas of national life including gastronomy, music, and entrepreneurship.

The Minister has wished good health, happiness, and prosperity to everyone celebrating the Chinese New Year.