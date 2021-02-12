$6 Million Dollars Worth Of Compressed Marijuana Seized On The Port

On Thursday, February 11, 2021, Officers from the Jamaica Customs Agency’s Contraband Enforcement Team along with Officers from the Jamaica Constabulary Force’s Narcotics Division and Port Security personnel seized a shipment containing 1516.7 lbs/688 kgs of marijuana with an estimated street value of JMD $6.1 million dollars or USD $41,840.00 concealed in a transhipment container at the Port of Kingston.

During a routine examination of containers, officers found a container with discrepancies leading to the seizure of the thirteen (13) knitted bags and one (1) duffle bag with 155 packages containing substances resembling marijuana.

No arrests have been made in relation to this seizure.

The matter is currently being investigated by the Border Protection Unit of the Jamaica Customs Agency and the Jamaica Constabulary Force’s Narcotics Division.