Minister Grange Tables Sexual Harassment Bill

Story Highlights The Sexual Harassment Bill was tabled in the House of Representatives on Tuesday (July 9) by Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, Hon. Olivia Grange.

As stated in the Memorandum of Objects and Reasons, the legislation is necessary to address concerns about sexual harassment that is employment-related, occurring in institutions, or arising in the landlord and tenant relationship.

The Bill outlines the types of conduct that constitute sexual harassment and prohibits certain related conduct.

It further makes provisions for the making of complaints by persons who are aggrieved by sexual harassment. These complaints are to be heard by the newly created Sexual Harassment Tribunal.

The Bill is to be referred to a Joint Select Committee shortly.