JCPD Intensifies Public Education Activities

Story Highlights The Jamaica Council for Persons with Disabilities (JCPD) has intensified its public awareness and public education activities to sensitise various social groups about the facts and falsehoods surrounding disability issues.

Minister of Labour and Social Security, Hon. Shahine Robinson, said in partnership with the HEART Trust/NTA and the National Youth Service (NYS), the JCPD has delivered 32 Public Education sessions.

She was making her contribution to the 2019/20 Sectoral Debate in the House of Representatives on July 9.

The Jamaica Council for Persons with Disabilities (JCPD) has intensified its public awareness and public education activities to sensitise various social groups about the facts and falsehoods surrounding disability issues.

Minister of Labour and Social Security, Hon. Shahine Robinson, said in partnership with the HEART Trust/NTA and the National Youth Service (NYS), the JCPD has delivered 32 Public Education sessions.

She was making her contribution to the 2019/20 Sectoral Debate in the House of Representatives on July 9.

Mrs. Robinson also informed that the Council is promoting the use of technology and media for persons with disabilities (PWDs).

In that regard, she said three sessions were held with the Office of Utilities Regulation (OUR) and service providers regarding the appropriate technology to be utilised to facilitate access to information for persons with disabilities.

“Initial dialogue has also been held with the Universal Service Fund (USF) for them to develop more holistic plans to address the technological needs of the disability sector. As part of the public education thrust, the Government could not have done it alone. We thank the media fraternity who have been raising the awareness and educating the public on disability matters, and encourage them to remain on board with us,” Mrs. Robinson said.

During the 2018/19 financial year, the JCPD provided grants of up to $250,000 to persons with disabilities. In addition, financial assistance in the amount of $16.4 million was spent, helping 551 clients with medical expenses, income generation projects, education, shadow support, special needs, funeral and transportation expenses.

The Minister also informed that a pool of grant funding totalling $17 million is available to PWDs to facilitate the management of small business ventures for their economic development and/or to acquire assistive devices to enhance their independence.

“For persons to access the benefit, they must register with the JCPD. Registration and grant Application forms are available through our Parish Offices or the Head Office of the JCPD. We must enable PWDs to take their rightful place in our society,” Mrs. Robinson emphasised.