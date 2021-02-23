Minister Grange Pays Tribute to Greta Bogues

The Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, the Honourable Olivia Grange, has released the following statement at the passing of Mrs Greta Bogues, member of the Gender Advisory Council.

Minister’s Statement:

“It is with the deepest sadness that we mourn the loss of this outstanding woman, Greta Bogues.

As a one of the leading Business Executives in this country, she made a sterling contribution to the private sector.

We are also grateful for Greta’s contribution to the public sector, where she brought a thoughtful, passionate, courageous and collaborative approach to the Gender Advisory Council, which I chair.

Greta was the consummate professional and staunch advocate for transformational and corporate governance.

We salute her outstanding contributions and will treasure the warm memories.

We extend deepest condolences to her family during this time.”