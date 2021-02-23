COVID-19 Update for Monday, February 22, 2021

|NEW CASES
|24 HRS
|OVERALL
|
NOTES
|Confirmed Cases
|147
|21,826
|SEX CLASSIFICATION
|Males
|60
|9,678
|Females
|87
|12,145
|Under Investigation
|0
|3
|AGE RANGE
|9 days to 87 years
|1 day to 104 years
|PARISH CLASSIFICATION OF NEW CASES
|Clarendon
|11
|1,263
|Hanover
|1
|566
|Kingston & St. Andrew
|36
|6,168
|Manchester
|22
|1,549
|Portland
|0
|485
|St. Ann
|17
|1,408
|St. Catherine
|3
|4,222
|St. Elizabeth
|16
|781
|St. James
|10
|2,335
|St. Mary
|2
|597
|St. Thomas
|11
|742
|Trelawny
|18
|760
|
Westmoreland
|0
|950
|COVID-19 TESTING
|Samples Tested
|582
|195,742
|Discharge samples tested in the last 24 hours
|14
|–
|Results Positive
|147^
|21,8261
|^ includes 6 positives from Antigen tests
1 includes 386 positives from Antigen testing
|Results Negative
|441
|174,290
|Results Pending
|0
|12
|DEATHS IN COVID-19 POSITIVE INDIVIDUALS
|Deaths
|6*
|405
|Coincidental Deaths
|1
|79
|Deaths under investigation
|3
|49
|RECOVERIES & ACTIVE CASES
|
Recovered
|58
|13,046
|
Active Cases
|8,163
|QUARANTINE MANAGEMENT
|Number in Facility Quarantine
|16
|Number in Home Quarantine
|22,213
|HOSPITAL MANAGEMENT
|Number Hospitalised
|267
|Patients Moderately Ill
|33
|Patients Critically Ill
|18
|NON-HOSPITAL ISOLATION
|Step Down Facilities
|0
|State Facilities
|33
|Home
|7,787
|TRANSMISSION STATUS OF COVID-19 CASES
|Imported
|0
|663
|Local Transmission (Not Epidemiologically linked)
|0
|1,157
|Contacts of Confirmed Cases
|0
|1,953
|Cases Related to the St. Catherine Workplace Cluster
|0
|236
|Under Investigation
|147
|17,817
