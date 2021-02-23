COVID-19 Update for Monday, February 22, 2021

First Aid Instructor of the St. Elizabeth arm of the Jamaica Red Cross, Maceo Sibbles (standing), instructing staff of the St. Elizabeth Municipal Corporation and St. Elizabeth Infirmary on how to apply Cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) with the help of CPR manikins, during Thursday’s (Feb. 18) session of the basic first aid and CPR training at the Black River Primary and Infant School in the parish.

