COVID-19 Update for Monday, February 22, 2021

February 23, 2021
Written by: Ministry of Health and Wellness
NEW CASES 24 HRS OVERALL   

     NOTES
Confirmed Cases 147 21,826  
SEX CLASSIFICATION      
Males 60 9,678  
Females 87 12,145  
Under Investigation 0 3  
AGE RANGE 9 days to 87 years 1 day to 104 years  
       
PARISH CLASSIFICATION OF NEW CASES      
Clarendon 11 1,263  
Hanover 1 566  
Kingston & St. Andrew 36 6,168  
Manchester 22 1,549  
Portland 0 485  
St. Ann 17 1,408  
St. Catherine 3 4,222  
St. Elizabeth 16 781  
St. James 10 2,335  
St. Mary 2 597  
St. Thomas 11 742  
Trelawny 18 760  
 

Westmoreland

 

 0 950  
       
COVID-19 TESTING      
Samples Tested

 

 582 195,742  
Discharge samples tested in the last 24 hours

 

 14  
Results Positive

 

 147^ 21,8261 ^ includes 6 positives from Antigen tests

 

1 includes 386 positives from Antigen testing

 
Results Negative

 

 441 174,290  
Results Pending

 

 

 0 12  
DEATHS IN COVID-19 POSITIVE INDIVIDUALS      
Deaths

 

 6* 405  
Coincidental Deaths

 

 1 79  
Deaths under investigation 3 49  
RECOVERIES & ACTIVE CASES      
 

Recovered

 

 58 13,046  
 

Active Cases

 

 8,163    
QUARANTINE MANAGEMENT      
Number in Facility Quarantine

 

 

 16    
Number in Home Quarantine

 

 22,213    
       
       
       
HOSPITAL MANAGEMENT      
Number Hospitalised

 

 267    
Patients Moderately Ill

 

 

 33    
Patients Critically Ill

 

 18    
NON-HOSPITAL ISOLATION      
Step Down Facilities 0    
State Facilities 33    
Home 7,787    
TRANSMISSION STATUS OF COVID-19 CASES      
Imported 0 663  
Local Transmission (Not Epidemiologically linked) 0 1,157  
Contacts of Confirmed Cases 0 1,953  
Cases Related to the St. Catherine Workplace Cluster 0 236  
Under Investigation 147 17,817  
