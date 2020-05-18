Minister Grange Hails Oliver Clarke

The Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, the Honourable Olivia Grange, has expressed sadness at the passing of the media mogul, the Honourable Oliver Clarke.

Minister’s Statement:

“I knew Oliver well and I’m very sad by his passing. He was an outstanding businessman, an outstanding Jamaican who contributed in many ways to our nation’s development.

My relationship with Oliver Clarke goes back many years, from the time when I served as a Senator. I had to interface directly with him during my time as Minister of Information and found him to be a real champion of a free press.

He was meticulous about preserving the Gleaner archives, which is today a treasure trove of information about Jamaica’s heritage.

Oliver was fun to be around. He had a great sense of humour. I recall on one occasion he invited me to lunch. I arrived expecting the usual spread only to be told by him ‘today it is just the two of us and two patties.’

Oliver Clarke never lost the common touch, and that is what endeared him to so

many of us.

I offer sincerest condolences to his family and friends.”