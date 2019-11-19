Minister Grange Congratulates History-making Women’s Lacrosse Team

The Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, the Honourable Olivia Grange, has sent warm congratulations to the national senior team who have qualified for the Lacrosse Women’s World Cup.

The women earned their place by finishing third in the qualifiers on the weekend.

Minister Grange said she was “excited by the very happy news” of the team’s qualification.

Minister Grange said:

“This is historic — it’s the first time that a team from Jamaica, and indeed the Caribbean, has qualified for the Lacrosse Women’s World Cup. They deserve our congratulations and our full support as they continue to beat the odds.

This latest achievement adds to a good run for history-making Jamaican teams over the past few years. It shows the success of sport development initiatives and we must congratulate our athletes, their support teams including the coaches and administrators.”