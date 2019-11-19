Code Of Ethics Being Developed To Assist Social Enterprises

Story Highlights In an effort to improve the earning potential of social enterprises in Jamaica, the Government is developing the draft of a Code of Ethics, designed to help entrepreneurs conduct business with honesty and integrity.

Speaking at a Global Entrepreneurship Week Social Enterprise Expo at Spanish Court Hotel in New Kingston on November 18, Minister of State in the Ministry of Industry, Commerce, Agriculture and Fisheries, Hon. Floyd Green, said “consultations are being done on all the draft documents that we have put in place”.

“We’re developing a draft code of ethics, operating criteria, core values for the sector and proposed benefits for all [involved in social enterprises]. We’ve already done one [consultation] in Kingston, one in Mandeville and we are moving to Montego Bay this December,” the State Minister said.

He added that the Government is aiming to have a clear framework, legislative change and implementation of the Code of Ethics in 2020.

“When I say the Government is serious about social enterprise, we’re not only talking the talk, we are trying our best to walk the walk, and were drawing from our partners like the United Kingdom that have really shown how well you liberate the social enterprise movement and how that can move an economy,” Mr. Green said.

The State Minister noted that Jamaica now has a social enterprise framework, and five local social enterprises are listed on the Stock Exchange market.

The expo was hosted in partnership with the Ministry of Education, Youth and Information; the British Council; the Victoria Mutual (VM) Foundation and the Global Shapers Kingston Hub.

The goal of the expo was to showcase the work of entrepreneurial students from across the island, and to stage motivational sessions with entrepreneurs.