Minister Bartlett Congratulates Adam Stewart on Being Named Executive Chairman of SRI

Tourism Minister, Edmund Bartlett has extended heartfelt congratulations to renowned hotelier, Adam Stewart, on his appointment as Executive Chairman of Sandals Resorts International (SRI), following the recent passing of his father, business mogul, Gordon ‘Butch’ Stewart.

“I am heartened to learn that Adam Stewart has been named the Executive Chairman of Sandals Resorts International. Over the years, Adam has made a name for himself as a brilliant businessman, leader and innovator. I can say without hesitation that the mantle of leadership of SRI could not have been passed to a more competent and deserving individual,” said Minister Bartlett.

Stewart is the second person to ever serve as the company’s Chairman, and previously served as its Chief Executive Officer and Deputy Chairman.

“Adam, much like his father, is a global industry leader with a wealth of knowledge about the Sandals brand and the international tourism industry. I offer you my heartiest congratulations Adam, I am certain you will do exceptionally well, and that you will continue to build on the rich legacy left by your father, who has groomed you very well for this position,” said Bartlett.

Sandals Resorts International is the parent company of Sandals Resorts, Beaches Resorts and Grand Pineapple Beach Resorts. SRI was founded by Butch Stewart in 1981 and is based in Montego Bay, Jamaica. Sandals Resorts International has since developed into one of the most popular award-winning, all-inclusive resort chains in the world.