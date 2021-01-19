Virtual Entrepreneurship Expo Begins Today

Small business operators are to benefit from a three-day virtual entrepreneurship expo, beginning today (January 19), at 6:00 p.m. via jsifexpo.org.

The event is being held in partnership with the Jamaica Social Investment Fund (JSIF), under its European Union (EU) funded Poverty Reduction Programme (PRP), now in its fourth phase, and the Flow Foundation.

Speaking at a Jamaica Information Service (JIS) ‘Think Tank’, today (January 19), Managing Director of JSIF, Omar Sweeney, said the expo will showcase products from the 30 small business enterprises initially targeted under the JSIF-PRP.

“We’ve developed really what is an online streaming event that will showcase the 30 enterprises that we’ve been targeting. But beyond that, we’ve also managed to get the support of our critical business leaders who will give of their time, knowledge and expertise in the online format,” Mr. Sweeney said.

He said the presentations will be done in a TED Talk type forum, which will allow presenters to give “quick nuggets that business persons can latch on to”.

Mr. Sweeney further pointed out that the areas of focus include sports, entertainment, manufacturing, youth training and development, among others.

He indicated that the event is open to other small business operators, and not just those who are already a part of the programme.

“We’re really excited that we’ve been able to leverage the resources, we’ve been able to leverage the innovation and really come up with something that can benefit beyond the 30 enterprises that we’ve been doing. I think this is a way that we can use international resources, government resources and private resources to really benefit a large cross section of persons,” Mr. Sweeney pointed out.

Meanwhile, Head of the Delegation of the European Union to Jamaica, Ambassador Marianne Van Steen, applauded JSIF for the work that they have been doing and encouraged everyone to tune in to the virtual expo.

“I know that it’s going to be really important for those who watch, to actually learn something,” she said.

For her part, Executive Director of the Flow Foundation, Kayon Mitchell, said that Flow is providing support, both cash and kind, in excess of $1.5 million.

“We are happy to be on board. We are happy to be supporting this expo through our technology as well as through the support we are providing. Additionally, through the provision of the grants and support that we are going to be making available to those lucky persons who are going to be selected throughout the course of this expo and beyond,” she said.