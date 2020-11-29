Ground Broken For New Mount Salem Police Station in St James

Story Highlights The construction of the facility, which is being spearheaded by the Jamaica Social Investment Fund (JSIF) and funded by the European Union (EU), is being done at a cost of $45 million and is set to benefit some 9050 residents in the community.

“We have made serious investments in the mobility of the police [and] we have made serious investments in the communication and technical capacity of the police…investments in not just policing, but in the justice system as well, the technical capabilities in terms of cyber, criminology and other areas to ensure that we are able to bring first-world capabilities to solving our crime problems,” the Prime Minister added.

Prime Minister the Most Hon. Andrew Holness, on Friday (November 27) broke ground for the new Mount Salem Police Station in St. James.

The construction of the facility, which is being spearheaded by the Jamaica Social Investment Fund (JSIF) and funded by the European Union (EU), is being done at a cost of $45 million and is set to benefit some 9050 residents in the community.

In his address at the groundbreaking ceremony, Prime Minister Holness underscored the Government’s commitment to transforming the working conditions of police officers, as they perform their duties.

“When a police officer comes to work and the conditions are so poor, what do you expect of them when they go out to deal with the citizens? We are making an investment in improving the space in which the police and the citizens interface,” he said.

“We have made serious investments in the mobility of the police [and] we have made serious investments in the communication and technical capacity of the police…investments in not just policing, but in the justice system as well, the technical capabilities in terms of cyber, criminology and other areas to ensure that we are able to bring first world capabilities to solving our crime problems,” the Prime Minister added.

Mr. Holness informed that 86 of the 105 police stations slated for rehabilitation have been completed, as well as the construction 20 new police stations across the island so far.

“There are some police stations in Jamaica which are in really bad condition and we [the government] spoke about one police station in Westmoreland that we really need to pay attention to. It will take some time, but we are committed to transforming the workplace of the police,” the Prime Minister stated.

“This one act will have a significant impact on improving citizen security in this area and the people of Jamaica who will be the direct beneficiary, are grateful for this,” he added.

Mr. Holness also thanked the JSIF and the EU for spearheading the project and noted that the facility will no doubt be of great benefit to residents of Mount Salem.

For his part, Minister of National Security, Hon. Dr. Horace Chang, underscored, that the aim is to ensure that at end of the Zone of Special Operation (ZOSO) in the community, there will be a first-class police station, “fully staffed, fully equipped with [officers] who will be present to ensure that public safety and good order [is maintained in] Mount Salem, so persons living in the community can operate in safety.”

Chairman of JSIF, Dr. Wayne Henry in his address, thanked the EU for implementing the Poverty Reduction Programme (PRP) and for their continuous support over the years.

He informed that to date, several successful community-related programmes have been executed under the PRP and that under the Police Station Infrastructural Projects, members of the security forces will benefit from a total of seven sub-projects valued at some $290 million.

These include the upgrading of six police stations in four parishes – Kingston, Clarendon, St. Catherine, and St. James and the construction of the police station in Mount Salem.

Managing Director of JSIF, Omar Sweeney, noted that JSIF was “extremely proud to be associated with these positive initiatives which have played a significant role in the empowerment of citizens within the Mount Salem community.”

“The addition of a new police station in [the] community speaks volumes to the commitment that the government of Jamaica and JSIF place on the safety and security of our citizens,” he added.

Meanwhile, Head of the EU Delegation to Jamaica, Her Excellency Marianne Van Steen, said the EU’s partnership with JSIF has so far been a gratifying one.

She added that the new police station will not only benefit residents of Mount Salem and surrounding communities but will serve to improve the working environment of the officers who will be working there.