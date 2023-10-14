Miller Family from Barrett Town Donates To St. James Schools

Miller Family from Barrett Town Donates To St. James SchoolsBy: October 14, 2023,
The Full Story
The Miller family from Barret Town in St. James has made contributions to two primary schools in the parish in honour of their late parents, Dudley and Iris Miller.
The institutions are John Rollins Success Primary, where ground was broken for the construction of a fence for the early-childhood play area and Barrett Town Primary, which has received instruments to start a music programme.
Among the musical instruments donated are acoustic and bass guitars, melodicas, recorders, drum set, and ukuleles.
At the handover ceremony held recently in Barrett Town, Deputy Mayor of Montego Bay, Councillor Richard Vernon, thanked the Miller family for its generosity.
He noted the importance of public-private partnerships for the development of the parish and underscored the value that the country places on education.
“We believe in education, not because it is the key to individual success but because it is an important tool in the [progress] of our society, producing an effective and an efficient population – a population that is productive,” he said.
In her remarks, Sheila Forte-Trammell, who is one of the Millers’ daughters, noted the importance of individuals leaving a lasting legacy in their communities.
She said that legacy is not just about money and material things.
“It’s [also] about character-building, values, ethics, integrity, demonstrating respect for self and others, compassion and caring. Do your best to ensure that the generation behind will step into our footprints with delight and pride,” she said.
“Legacy preserves memories and teaches valuable life lessons. It can also be a source of pride, motivation and inspiration,” Mrs. Trammel added.