World Food Day Exhibition at Newell High School

By: Twila Wheelan, October 14, 2023
Agriculture
Minister of Agriculture, Fisheries and Mining, Hon. Floyd Green.
The Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Mining in collaboration with the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) will be hosting a World Food Day ceremony and exposition at the Newell High School in St. Elizabeth on Thursday, October 19, 2023.

Jamaica will observe World Food Day with a ceremony and exposition at the Newell High School in St. Elizabeth on Thursday, October 19 commencing at 10:30 a.m.

The event involves collaboration between the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Mining and the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO). The exposition aims to raise awareness about the importance of managing water wisely, as the availability of this resource is threatened by rapid population growth, urbanisation, economic development and the impacts of the climate crisis. Exhibitors will include the Ministry and its agencies, the FAO as well as agricultural institutions.

Portfolio Minister, Hon. Floyd Green, in his message to mark the day, said that the Government is expanding access to irrigation services across the island, recognising the critical role that water plays in agriculture.

“Water is the backbone of our food system and we are committed to its responsible, accessible and equitable use,” he noted.

Minister Charles Jr. said that the Government continues to prioritise water management, sustainable practices, and innovation.

He said that the country must adapt, transform, and evolve to meet the challenges in the sector.

“Our goal is to ensure food security, empower our brave and resilient food heroes, harness technology to combat the climate crisis, and meet the significant worldwide demand for food from our beautiful island,” the Minister said.

Globally, World Food Day will be observed on Monday (October 16) by 150 countries, under the theme ‘Water is Life, Water is Food. Leave No One Behind’.

Because the day is a national holiday in Jamaica, the decision was made to mark the occasion locally on October 19.

Last Updated: October 14, 2023

