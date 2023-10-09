91 Entrepreneurs Upskilled Under FAO Project

A total of 91 small and micro entrepreneurs have been upskilled under the ‘Inclusive and Resilient Agri-Food Systems in Rural and Peri-Urban Territories of Kingston’ project, which was led by the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO).

The project mainly assisted young female business owners to implement agri-food businesses with a sustainable, inclusive, and resilient approach to improving incomes and protecting livelihoods.

A validation seminar was held on Friday (October 6) at the Altamont Court Hotel in Kingston where the project was assessed.

The initiative, which started in 2021, covered 23 different locations in Kingston and St Andrew.

Sixty entrepreneurs were trained in business development in Kingston while 31 were trained in business development and agricultural best practices through two eco villages.

FAO representative for Jamaica, The Bahamas, and Belize, Dr Crispim Moreira, said the results of the collective efforts of the FAO and its project partners, Junior Achievement Jamaica and the Maia Foundation, are “impressive”.

“This project represents a significant milestone in our ongoing efforts to promote sustainable agriculture and food systems in Jamaica and is aligned with the Hand in Hand Initiative, a flagship programme of FAO,” Dr. Moreira said.

“These entrepreneurs are now leading the charge towards a more sustainable, inclusive, and resilient agri-food system that not only improves income but also safeguards livelihoods,” he added.

Dr. Moreira said one of the most significant outcomes of the project has been the strengthening of Government entities’ technical capacity to establish business incubators.

For her part, international consultant with the FAO, Dr Inessa Salomao, said with the project having started during the COVID-19 pandemic, its execution was “very challenging”.

“We had issues like increased poverty, and a lot of questions were evolving in the production sector. So when we started, we were challenged to make something different and new to benefit Jamaicans,” she said.

Five entrepreneurs benefited from some US$6,500 in seed funding to implement the business plans conceptualised during the project.

Commercial market linkages were also established with businesses in the Corporate Area and business registration was facilitated through partnerships.

Sixty-six Government of Jamaica personnel were trained to provide business incubator services; 20 persons from the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Mining were trained to use and update a multidimensional geographic information data platform that visualises and overlays economic, statistical, and geospatial analyses to identify and validate business opportunities.

Project testimonials include that of Bull Bay Beekeeper and owner of G&G’s Vineyards, Alvia Green.

“I am different now because when I used to sell my honey, I would just put down the money. Now I am transformed. I have started to document sales. The best part of this experience was teaching us how to budget. I didn’t have any experience about balance sheets and assets,” the entrepreneur said.