MICO to Offer New Programmes

Story Highlights As The Mico University College moves towards achieving full university status, new programmes will be offered that are geared towards training students for new jobs that have been surfacing globally.

President, Dr. Asburn Pinnock, made the announcement at the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the Ministry of Labour and Social Security at the institution on Tuesday (February 19).

“As we move towards University status, we are now diversifying our offerings to include Bachelor of Science programmes in Physics, Chemistry, Biology, Mathematics, as well as Bachelor of Arts programmes in Literacy, Language and Literature. We will also offer courses in animation, robotics and a wide range of short and professional developmental courses tailor-made for schools and the industry,” Dr. Pinnock said.

As The Mico University College moves towards achieving full university status, new programmes will be offered that are geared towards training students for new jobs that have been surfacing globally.

President, Dr. Asburn Pinnock, made the announcement at the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the Ministry of Labour and Social Security at the institution on Tuesday (February 19).

“As we move towards University status, we are now diversifying our offerings to include Bachelor of Science programmes in Physics, Chemistry, Biology, Mathematics, as well as Bachelor of Arts programmes in Literacy, Language and Literature. We will also offer courses in animation, robotics and a wide range of short and professional developmental courses tailor-made for schools and the industry,” Dr. Pinnock said.

“The Mico University College recognises the impact we need to make as the leader in teacher training in Jamaica, and the Vision 2030 goals that we endeavour to make a reality,” he added.

In 2017, Pro-Chancellor, The Mico University College, Professor Neville Ying, announced that the institution started its plans to become a full university, and in 2018, he pointed out that the institution was far advanced in the process.

The MOU is geared towards enhancing the Labour Market Information System (LMIS), an Internet-based system that is operated by the Ministry of Labour and Social Security. It facilitates job placement, provides labour market intelligence and offers career development services.

The MOU will allow both organisations to begin working together to: better disseminate labour market intelligence, increase career development and populate a Skills Bank with certified persons.

Dr. Pinnock also announced that The Mico University College will be hosting its inaugural Mico International Mathematics Teaching Summit this year, as part of its new offerings.

“The inaugural staging of the Mico International Mathematics Teaching Summit will take place from March 25 to 27, in partnership with the Ministry of Education, Youth and Information, under the theme ‘Mathematics for Sustainable Economic Growth and Job Creation’,” he said.

“This initiative is yet another response from The Mico to the increasing demand for more qualified and equipped mathematics teachers to supply our local market as well as the rising international needs. We believe that this event will increase our knowledge networks, create a log of relevant research and publications that will influence future policy decisions and prepare our teachers for the Programme for International Student Assessment (PISA), which will boost Jamaica’s ranking in the world,” Dr. Pinnock added.