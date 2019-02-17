Heart/Trust NTA Ramping Up Training and Certification

Story Highlights Senior Director, HEART Trust/NTA, Dr. Marcia Rowe Amonde, says that the entity welcomes all citizens who require training regardless of their qualifications.

“You can no longer say that training is expensive and that you cannot afford it, because the HEART Trust provides opportunities and we do not turn anyone away. No matter what (qualifications) you have, you come to the HEART Trust and we have a path for you to achieve your potential, to empower yourself and to get ready for jobs,” she said.

Dr. Rowe Amonde, who has responsibility for Technical Vocational Education and Training (TVET) Development and Support Systems, was speaking at a recent career and information forum and exposition staged by the HEART Trust at Sam Sharpe Square in Montego Bay.

She noted that the agency is ramping up the certification of Jamaicans, and invited persons to take advantage of the training available in various sectors of the job market.

She cited opportunities in computing, auto mechanics, hospitality, animation, agriculture, beauty and wellness, construction, among other areas.

“Recent data from the Statistical Institute of Jamaica (STATIN) and the Planning Institute of Jamaica (PIOJ) indicate that Jamaica is on a good path to economic development and job creation. This means that we are creating new jobs, but there is an increase in demand for more skilled professionals; for those who are certified, to meet this demand.

“We are working with our investors and industry partners to create a trained and certified labour force to ensure that jobs remain in this country, and that our people are empowered and that we are achieving economic development,” Dr. Rowe Amonde pointed out.

She said that persons can improve on their qualifications while undergoing skills training. “You can sit Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC) subjects while you are with us. We (also) give you career counselling so you know about all the jobs that are out there and those that are coming,” she pointed out.

She noted that the programmes offered are aligned to industry needs.

“We do our research. We find out what jobs are out there, we refer to this as labour market intelligence. We work with the industry persons to ascertain what competencies are needed for these jobs and we use those standards to develop the programmes. So when you are trained, it ensures that there is a job out there for you,” she said.

Dr. Rowe Amonde further assured that the training programmes at the HEART Trust /NTA are in keeping with international standards.

“So when you get your certificate, it qualifies you not only to work in Jamaica, but to work in the international job market. You are able to go anywhere and demonstrate competencies that are aligned to international standards,” she said.

The exposition, held in collaboration with the Ministry of Education, Youth and Information and the Junior Achievement Programme, was part of activities for Careers’ Week from February 9 to February 15 under the theme: ‘Paving the way through education’.

The day’s activities included registering persons for skills training at HEART institutions, and recruiting of potential employees by business process outsourcing company (BPO), Advanced Call Centre Technologies.

Organisations that participated in the event were the Social Development Commission (SDC), Citizens Security and Justice Programme (CSJP), Peace Management Initiative (PMI) Western, and Western Regional Health Authority (WHRA).