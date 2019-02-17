Second Round of ‘Goals For Peace’ Kicks Off Sunday

The Ministry of National Security is ramping up its community intervention efforts in Montego Bay, St. James with the launch of the second phase of the ‘Goals For Peace’ initiative.

Goals for Peace involves collaboration between the Ministry’s Citizen Security and Justice Programme III and the ‘I AM Voluntourism’ programme, which sees neighbouring communities participating in football tournaments and social development workshops.

Portfolio Minister, Hon. Dr Horace Chang will officially open the inter-community round on the tournament on Sunday (February 17) at the Westpow Park in Montego Bay.

The first round of Goals for Peace engaged over 1,100 unattached and at-risk males between the ages of 12 and 18 in intra-community competition. The communities are Canterbury, North Gully, Norwood, Mount Salem, Green Pond, Anchovy, Flanker, Granville, Adelphi, Lilliput, Barrett Town, Bogue Hill and Retirement.

Outstanding participants from the intra-community level will be recognised during the awards ceremony that will form a part of the launch event.

There will also be a symbolic release of helium balloons by the captain of each team representing their commitment to maintaining peace.

Goals for Peace forms part of the Crime Prevention through Social Development aspect of the Ministry’s Five-pillar Crime Reduction Strategy.