$1.4 Billion for CSJP III Activities in 2019/2020

Story Highlights The Citizen Security and Justice Programme III is set to receive a cash injection of $1.4 billion to carry out its work in the new fiscal year.

Details of the allocation are outlined in the 2019/20 Estimates of Expenditure, tabled in the House of Representatives on February 14 by Minister of Finance and the Public Service, Dr. the Hon. Nigel Clarke.

The money will go towards enhancing citizen security and justice in targeted communities, through improved governance and behavioural changes focused on conflict resolution, social inclusion and safety; and increasing ‘labour market attachment’ among residents.

It will also be used to conduct training with 80 community parent trainers, 10 parenting field officers and 663 parents, and provide 120 group counselling sessions.

There will also be the provision of: vocational skills training for 726 beneficiaries; tuition support for 300 secondary students and 26 tertiary students; remedial/pre-vocational training for 300 beneficiaries; on-the-job training for 100 beneficiaries; employment internship opportunities for 70 interns; and business development grants to 11 small businesses.

The money will also be used to conduct impact evaluations on the parenting and vocational skills programme, and the satisfaction survey on violence-interruption services and parenting programmes; and commence final evaluation of the programme.

There have been several achievements under the third phase, which began in December 2014.

These include training of 167 parent trainers and 189 parents; providing counselling interventions for 2,090 beneficiaries; conducting 612 outreach activities with 45,025 at-risk youth; implementation of a case management system, and social marketing campaigns; and implementation of seven situational crime-prevention projects.

Other achievements include the provision of: vocational skills training for 1,549 participants; tuition support for 1,128 secondary students and 894 tertiary students; and on-the-job training for 978 persons.

The project is being funded by the Government, the Inter-American Development Bank, the Department for International Development and Global Affairs Canada.

It is being implemented by the Ministry of National Security and is slated to end in November 2019.