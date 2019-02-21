Consumers Encouraged to Abide by Motor Vehicle Warranty

Story Highlights The Consumer Affairs Commission (CAC) is advising consumers to abide by their motor-vehicle warranty to reduce unsatisfactory customer service experiences with retailers.

“Consumers need to read the warranty that they get from the motor-vehicle dealers thoroughly. For example, a warranty might say bring back the item within two days if it is not working, and that’s what the consumer should stick with, because if they return it after four days, then the agreement is violated,” says Director of Communications at the CAC, Latoya Halstead.

The CAC handled 125 cases in the Motor Vehicle & Parts category in 2018, which represented a three per cent increase in the complaints when compared to 2017.

Ms. Halstead also told JIS News that consumers should exercise proper research prior to purchasing motor vehicles.

“These are high-value items, so it is important that persons actually find out the pros and cons of the car or specific motor-vehicle part before they visit these business places,” she advised.

Vendors of motor vehicles and motor-vehicle parts are being cautioned to inform their customers of the details of the warranty, before completing the transaction.

“Provide as much information as possible about the item and remind the customer about the warranty. Vendors should also ensure that the item purchased is what is reflected on the receipt,” Ms. Halstead said.