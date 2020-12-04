Measures Being Put In Place To Address Recent Increase In Violence

Commissioner of Police, Major General Antony Anderson, says measures are being implemented to address the increase in violence over recent weeks.

He said that the uptick stems from inter/intra-gang killings and shootings, illegal parties as well as domestic-related and interpersonal incidents.

“As our gang strategy reaps success, we find that… as we incarcerate gang leaders and members of gangs, the new people fight each other to get dominance of the gang and this has led to a few killings, especially of gang members,” he said at a virtual press conference on Tuesday (December 2),.

Commissioner Anderson informed that innocent bystanders are sometimes injured in these incidents. “We have also seen where these gangland killings and reprisals have extended beyond the actual gang members to members of their families in some cases,” he added.

He informed that a number of joint operations by the Specialised Operations Branch, along with the Counter-Terrorism and Organised Crime Investigation Branch and the Jamaica Defence Force (JDF), have led to the capture of gang members and recovery of weapons.

He said the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) will be increasing targeted operations, covering the spaces and routes that gangsters use.

“Some of these activities may cause some inconvenience to the public, as vehicular and people checkpoints may create some delay,” he pointed out.

Major General Anderson informed that the police are also noticing an increase in shootings and violent acts at illegal parties and gatherings.

He said that domestic-related and interpersonal violence have played a significant role in the number of murders committed.

Meanwhile, the Police Commissioner is reporting reductions in major crimes compared to the corresponding period in 2019.

He informed that murders have declined by two per cent; robberies are down by 17.7 per cent; rapes are down by 15.5 per cent; and break-ins are 18 per cent lower than the same period last year.

There was a 1.4 per cent increase in shooting incidents when compared to the corresponding period last year.