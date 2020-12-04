Advertisement
    COVID-19 Update for Thursday, December 3, 2020

    Coronavirus
    December 4, 2020
    Written by: Ministry of Health and Wellness
    NEW CASES 24 HRS OVERALL NOTES
    Confirmed Cases 76 10,987  
    SEX CLASSIFICATION      
    Males 41 5,015  
    Females 35 5,970  
    Under Investigation 0 2  
    AGE RANGE 1 year to 99 years 1 day to 104 years  
           
    PARISH CLASSIFICATION OF NEW CASES      
    Clarendon 1 492  
    Hanover 8 237  
    Kingston & St. Andrew 10 3,620  
    Manchester 0 424  
    Portland 1 342  
    St. Ann 13 609  
    St. Catherine 13 2,403  
    St. Elizabeth 1 310  
    St. James 17 1,133  
    St. Mary 0 295  
    St. Thomas 1 422  
    Trelawny 7 264  
     

    Westmoreland

     

    		 4 436  
           
    COVID-19 TESTING      
    Samples Tested

     

    		 811 117,668  
    Discharge samples tested in the last 24 hours

     

    		 0    
    Results Positive

     

    		 76 10,987  
    Results Negative

     

    		 735 106,670  
    Results Pending

     

     

    		 0 11  
    DEATHS IN COVID-19 POSITIVE INDIVIDUALS      
    Deaths

     

    		 1 260 A 90-year-old male from St. James
    Coincidental Deaths 0 36  
    Deaths under investigation 1 31  
    RECOVERIES & ACTIVE CASES      
    Recovered

     

     

    		 116 6,730  
    Active Cases

     

     

    		  3,846    
    QUARANTINE MANAGEMENT      
    Number in Facility Quarantine

     

     

    		 16    
    Number in Home Quarantine

     

    		 25,706    
    HOSPITAL MANAGEMENT      
    Number Hospitalised

     

    		 76    
    Patients Moderately Ill

     

     

    		 13    
    Patients Critically Ill

     

     

     

    		 10    
           
    Step Down Facilities 4    
    State Facilities 11    
    Home 3,770    
    TRANSMISSION STATUS OF COVID-19 CASES      
    Imported 1 521  
    Local Transmission (Not Epidemiologically linked) 0 788  
    Contacts of Confirmed Cases 4 1,351  
    Cases Related to the St. Catherine Workplace Cluster 0 236  
    Under Investigation 71 8,091  
