COVID-19 Update for Thursday, December 3, 2020

|NEW CASES
|24 HRS
|OVERALL
|NOTES
|Confirmed Cases
|76
|10,987
|SEX CLASSIFICATION
|Males
|41
|5,015
|Females
|35
|5,970
|Under Investigation
|0
|2
|AGE RANGE
|1 year to 99 years
|1 day to 104 years
|PARISH CLASSIFICATION OF NEW CASES
|Clarendon
|1
|492
|Hanover
|8
|237
|Kingston & St. Andrew
|10
|3,620
|Manchester
|0
|424
|Portland
|1
|342
|St. Ann
|13
|609
|St. Catherine
|13
|2,403
|St. Elizabeth
|1
|310
|St. James
|17
|1,133
|St. Mary
|0
|295
|St. Thomas
|1
|422
|Trelawny
|7
|264
|
Westmoreland
|4
|436
|COVID-19 TESTING
|Samples Tested
|811
|117,668
|Discharge samples tested in the last 24 hours
|0
|Results Positive
|76
|10,987
|Results Negative
|735
|106,670
|Results Pending
|0
|11
|DEATHS IN COVID-19 POSITIVE INDIVIDUALS
|Deaths
|1
|260
|A 90-year-old male from St. James
|Coincidental Deaths
|0
|36
|Deaths under investigation
|1
|31
|RECOVERIES & ACTIVE CASES
|Recovered
|116
|6,730
|Active Cases
|3,846
|QUARANTINE MANAGEMENT
|Number in Facility Quarantine
|16
|Number in Home Quarantine
|25,706
|HOSPITAL MANAGEMENT
|Number Hospitalised
|76
|Patients Moderately Ill
|13
|Patients Critically Ill
|10
|Step Down Facilities
|4
|State Facilities
|11
|Home
|3,770
|TRANSMISSION STATUS OF COVID-19 CASES
|Imported
|1
|521
|Local Transmission (Not Epidemiologically linked)
|0
|788
|Contacts of Confirmed Cases
|4
|1,351
|Cases Related to the St. Catherine Workplace Cluster
|0
|236
|Under Investigation
|71
|8,091
