Massive Jamaica 61 Celebrations in the Us Washington DC

Jamaicans in the United States (US) are celebrating Jamaica’s 61st anniversary of independence, with a slew of events to take place in the Washington DC Metropolitan Area, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Georgia and New York.

The activities have been organised by the Embassy of Jamaica, the Consulate in New York, honorary consuls, and various diaspora organisations.

The festivities got underway on Friday (July 28) with the Rochester New York Jamaica Organization’s anniversary ball, which was addressed by Ambassador to the US, Her Excellency Audrey Marks.

On Sunday (July 30), the Embassy of Jamaica will host a Service of Thanksgiving at the Sligo Seventh Day Adventist Church in Takoma Park, Maryland at 11:00 a.m, where Ambassador Marks will give the official welcome and deliver the Prime Minister’s message.

Among the special guests are Maryland’s Governor, Wes Moore, who is of Jamaican parentage, members of the diplomatic corps, elected officials, and representatives of international organisations.

On August 19, the Jamaica Association of Maryland will stage its Jamaica 61 gala under the patronage of Ambassador Marks. The event will be held at Martin’s West ballroom commencing at 8:00 p.m.

Led by Jamaica’s Honorary Consul, Christopher Chaplin, Jamaicans in Philadelphia will celebrate with a flag-raising ceremony on August 4 at the City Hall in Philadelphia commencing at 10:30 am.

On August 13, the Jamaican Diaspora Pastors of the Great State of Pennsylvania will hold a church service at the First African Baptist Church, 6700 Lansdow Avenue, commencing at 4:00 pm.

In New York, the Jamaica 61 celebrations will take place on Independence Day, Sunday (August 6) with a church service at the New Life Tabernacle in Brooklyn beginning at 4:00 pm.

Jamaica’s Consul General in New York, Alsion Wilson, will deliver welcome remarks.

The Consulate will continue its celebrations with a grand Independence Gala on August 19 at the New York Hilton Hotel in midtown Manhattan. The function is expected to recognise seven outstanding Jamaicans including award winning actress Sheryl Lee Ralph and Grammy Award winning recording artist, Orville “Shaggy” Burrell.

Over in New Jersey, there will be a thanksgiving service on August 13 to celebrate the Jamaica Organization of New Jersey’s 25th anniversary and Jamaica’s Independence, at the New Hope Baptist Church commencing at 4:00 pm.

On August 26, the organisation will stage its 25th anniversary and Independence Awards Gala at the Marriott Hotel in downtown Newark.

The guest speaker will be Ambassador Marks, and US Congresswoman Yvette Clarke and Comedian Oliver Samuels will be recognised.

In Atlanta, Georgia, the Atlanta Jamaica Association will stage its annual Independence Ball and Scholarship Awards at the Atlanta Airport Marriott Gateway Hotel on August 12, and on August 13, the Benevolent Missions of Atlanta will hold its annual fundraising brunch at the Mayfair Tower.

On August 20, starting at 3:00 pm, the Jamaican community in Atlanta will participate in an ecumenical thanksgiving church service at the Peachtree Road United Methodist Church.

The country’s rich musical heritage will be showcased at ‘Jamaica Fest’ at the Veterans Plaza in downtown Silver Spring, Maryland on September 17 beginning at noon.

“We are looking forward to the opportunity to facilitate these events, along with our partners and friends who have contributed to Jamaica’s development over the years,” said Ambassador Marks.

“I hope that all Jamaicans in the diaspora will continue the great tradition of sharing the Jamaican spirit. I encourage all Jamaicans and friends to embrace this year’s theme: ‘Jamaica 61…Proud and Strong,’ in celebration of Jamaica, land we love,” she added.