Jamaica and the United States Continue to Enjoy Strong Relations

Ambassador to the United States (US), Her Excellency Audrey Marks says Jamaica continues to enjoy a strong and cordial relationship with the US.

“As sovereign nations, we have the deepest respect for each other as we pursue bilateral relationships in pursuit of trade, energy, security, and cultural relations,” Ambassador Marks said.

“I want to emphasize that contrary to recent media reports, both Jamaica and the United States continue to enjoy strong and cordial relationships with each other,” she added.

The Ambassador was speaking at the 17th Anniversary Gala of the Jamaican Organization of Rochester New York, held at the Hyatt Regency Hotel on Friday (July 28).

Ambassador Marks noted that more than one million first generation Jamaicans, and over three million persons of Jamaican heritage, reside in the United States.

“As we approach another year of Independence, we must be proud that Jamaicans living in the United States have displayed exceptional leadership abilities in US politics,” she said.

She noted that there are over 60 Jamaican Americans in the legislature in New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, and Florida.

“There are also Jamaican Americans in leadership at the Federal level, with six Jamaican Americans in Congress and two Jamaican Americans in the Cabinet at the White House and many others in the Biden-Harris Administration,” she stated.

Ambassador Marks also urged Jamaicans in the Diaspora to “continue becoming citizens of the United States, as there are many…living in the US for twenty, thirty, forty years who have not become citizens because they don’t want to give up their Jamaican passport”.

“I am assuring you that Jamaica recognizes dual citizenship, and so you can have both a Jamaican as well as a United States passport,” she said.

“In becoming a citizen, you will be able to participate in all areas of public life fully…including voting, and in so doing, help to influence the government’s policy direction. I know you know, but I want to emphasize, my friends, that as Jamaicans in the Diaspora, you can be a powerful force for change and transformation both in Jamaica and here in the United States of America,” the Ambassador said.

She also took the opportunity to announce that following discussions with Rochester’s Mayor, Malik Evans, efforts will be made to have the town of Port Maria in St. Mary, twinned with the City of Rochester, New York.

“As Jamaican Americans, you can be proud of your contributions, not only to the homeland, but also to your adopted home, the United States of America,” she stated.

In the meantime, President of the Jamaica Association of Rochester, Dr. Joel Frater noted the strong mission of the organization in providing scholarships to worthy students of Jamaican heritage.

This year, the organization awarded some 14 scholarships to Rochester area college students pursuing various academic degrees, valued at just over US$40,000.

For his part, Mayor of Rochester, Malik Evans emphasized the importance and value of Jamaicans in that city, noting that Rochester has the second largest concentration of Jamaicans in the state of New York.

“Rochester is the city it is today, thanks to the Rochester Jamaica Organization and the Jamaican community as a whole. Rochester’s business, arts, education and restaurant sectors have been shaped by Jamaican culture, and as your mayor, I celebrate that with great joy and appreciation,” Mayor Evans said.

He also lauded the Jamaican organization for its educational scholarship programme which he said has created a “community with a powerful sense of Jamaican pride”.