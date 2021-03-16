March 31 is the Employer’s Annual Return (S02) Due Date

Tax Administration Jamaica (TAJ) is advising employers that the due date for filing the Employer’s Annual Return (S02) is Wednesday March 31, 2021. Taxpayers are reminded that the Return MUST be filed online using the tax portal at www.jamaicatax.gov.jm and can only be done once employers and/or their agents are registered to do so.

Support for employers and/or their agents who wish to get guidance on the registration and filing process of the S02, is being facilitated through the TAJ Customer Care Centre at 888-Tax-Help (829-4357). They may also access step by step instructions in the “How To” section on the Tax Authority’s corporate website at www.jamaicatax.gov.jm.

Employers are advised that when filing online they must ensure that the Return is properly completed, to include the TRN and NIS for the employees listed.

This filing period, employers have additional convenience options at their fingertips to make their S02 payments, with the most recent addition being that of the National Commercial Bank, customers are now able to use their online banking platform by adding TAJ as a Payee. Additionally, payments can be made via the Tax Authority’s website www.jamaicatax.gov.jm using a credit card or other banking card with credit card features, using the Bank of Nova Scotia’s automatic direct deposit via TAJ’s website or via the new Direct Funds Transfer process.

The Employers Annual Return due date of March 31 coincides with the extension of the Income Filing due date given by the Tax Authority, and all Income Tax filers are reminded to file and pay on or before the deadline.