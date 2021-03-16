Health Minister Says Jamaica Still Doing Well In Fight Against COVID-19

Minister of Health and Wellness, Dr. the Hon. Christopher Tufton, says despite the rise in coronavirus (COVID-19)-related hospitalisations and deaths, Jamaica is still doing “fairly well” in the fight against the virus.

Speaking at a press conference held at the Norman Manley International Airport on Monday (March 16) after the arrival of the first shipment of 14,400 doses of vaccines through the COVAX Facility, Dr. Tufton said the death rate is now 1.6 per cent of total infections, which is below the global average of 2.2 per cent.

“Jamaica has done well, to date. We have a spike now, but after 12 months, we have done well, when compared to the rest of the world, thanks to our public health team and the strategy they have deployed,” Dr. Tufton said.

He said that although Jamaicans have started to be inoculated with vaccines, they must still adhere to the protocols outlined by the Government.

“We are going to have to understand that not all the variables are in our control. We’re going to have to observe the protocols. Masks are not going to be out of style because you have got a vaccine or physical distancing or sanitisation. We’re going to be at this for a while, and we need to normalise that arrangement for some time,” he said.