Many Jobseekers Placed Through Electronic Labour Exchange

A total of 781 jobseekers were placed in employment locally through the Electronic Labour Exchange (ELE).
As contained in the Planning Institute of Jamaica (PIOJ) 2021 Economic and Social Survey, male placements increased by 62.6 per cent to 278, while female placements decreased by 18.2 per cent to 503.
“Despite this, female placements continued to exceed male placements, accounting for 64.4 per cent of placements,” the report said.
The ELE is the job-matching component of the Ministry of Labour and Social Security’s Labour Market Information System (LMIS).
The Ministry operates in all parishes, which are grouped into administrative regions, namely Kingston, St. Ann, Mandeville, and St. James.
The majority of placements (51.0 per cent) was registered in the St Ann region. Placement in the St Ann region increased to 398 from 177 in 2020.
Declines were registered in the other three regions. Placement in the Kingston, Mandeville, and St James regions decreased by 36.8 per cent to 156; 63.2 per cent to 70; and 8.7 per cent to 157, respectively.
The LMIS is an interface job-matching system that permits increased access to the labour market intelligence. It has three major components – the ELE, the Labour Market Intelligence (LMI) and the skills bank.
The system provides both online and offline services for jobseekers and employers across various industries and is free of cost to the user.