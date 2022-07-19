PHOTOS: PS in MOHW Attends Church Service for Healthcare Workers

JIS News
Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport Minister, Hon. Olivia Grange (third left) and ‘Team Jamaica’ supporters, share a moment with Shelly- Ann Fraser-Pryce (fourth left), following her victory in the women’s 100-metre event at the 2022 World Athletics Championships in Eugene, Oregon on July 17. Shelly-Ann ran a Championship record of 10.67 seconds to lead Jamaica’s sweep of the race, with Shericka Jackson placing second with a personal best of 10.73 seconds, and Elaine Thompson-Herah third in 10.81 seconds.
