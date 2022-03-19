Major Upgrade of Urban Roadways Starts April

Story Highlights This will see the widening of Arthur Wint Drive (Mountain View to Tom Redcam), slated to commence April 2022, and dualisation of Grange Lane (I-95 to Madrid Avenue to include Cumberland Gulley Bridge), to begin in April as well.

In addition, expansion of the Sandy Gully Bridge on Washington Boulevard (north side) at Pembroke Hall to part of Ken Hill Drive dualisation is also to commence in April 2023.

Work under the $13-billion Special Capital Expenditure (CAPEX) Programme, which targets six strategic high traffic corridors in the corporate area, is to commence this year.

Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Andrew Holness, made the disclosure during his 2022/23 Budget Debate presentation in the House of Representatives on Thursday (March 17).

He said the Government will continue the CAPEX road infrastructure improvement programme in the 2023/24 Financial Year with the widening of Braeton Road and part of Hellshire Main Road (Naggo Head to the Texaco Service Station, to East Mid Street) in April 2023.

Under the programme, dualisation of East Kings House Road and Lady Musgrave Road (Barbican Road to Hope Road, and to Trafalgar Road) is also to be undertaken.

“Residents have expressed concerns about the improvement of this particular corridor. The fear is that it might bring more traffic to the area… . We have studied the problem and you are not going to see greater traffic. I think what you will see is a smoother flow of traffic,” the Prime Minister assured.

Giving an update on the planned establishment of the new Portmore access via Mandela Highway entry into Portmore, Prime Minister Holness said this is now going through the public investment process.

The project will include the creation of a bridge over the Rio Cobre River. Work is scheduled to begin August 2023.