Portmore to be Positioned as a Smart Tech City

The Government is seeking to position Jamaica’s 15th named parish, Portmore, as a “Smart Tech City” serving the Global Services and Knowledge Services industry.

This was disclosed by Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Andrew Holness, while making his 2022/23 Budget Debate presentation in the House of Representatives on Thursday (March 17).

“Through the Port Authority and the Factories Corporation, we are making major investment in infrastructure to support these industries,” he said.

“We know that the people of Portmore share this vision of an economically thriving, urbane, modern, creative, and socially progressive community. We are confident that the new Parish status will unleash a sense of pride in the community which will see the fulfilment of this vision,” the Prime Minister added.

In recognition of this new designation, Prime Minister Holness said a previous announcement of the Government’s intention to undertake three major road improvement projects in Portmore, including a new seamless access to Portmore from Mandela Highway, is symbolic of this new title.

In addition, he said the Ministry of Health and Wellness has already unveiled plans to significantly improve the health infrastructure in the parish.

Also, the Prime Minister revealed that the Government is now actively reviewing lands in Portmore to construct a fire station and a market.

The Urban Development Corporation (UDC) is finalising plans to construct a climate change themed park in the parish.