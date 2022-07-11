Luana to Middle Quarters Pipeline Project Commissioned into Service

More than 1,200 residents now have more reliable access to potable water following the commissioning into service of the $113-million Luana to Middle Quarters Pipeline Project in St. Elizabeth.

The beneficiary communities are Luana, Baptist, Point, Middle Quarters, Cragie, Clinic Road and sections of New Holland.

The project, undertaken by the National Water Commission (NWC), includes construction, testing and commissioning into service of approximately five kilometres of 150 mm (6”) distribution pipeline from Luana Well to Middle Quarters, among other works.

Approximately 400,000 gallons of water is produced daily at the Luana Well Station, which was being distributed through an old four-inch cast-iron pipeline.

The leakage from the old pipeline was excessive and in need of replacement as it contributed to the NWC’s major water losses.

The NWC assessed the challenges and proposed an extensive two-phase project to address its non-revenue-water losses and increase its supply to customers in the affected areas.

Minister without portfolio in the Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation, Hon. Matthew Samuda, said that the newly laid pipeline will provide improved service to the communities, as several elevated areas are now receiving piped water.

He said that the system will support the communities for more than 20 years.

“That’s what this administration is about… giving residents the ability to access water from their own pipes. Trucking only becomes necessary during emergency situations,” he pointed out.

He was addressing the commissioning ceremony in Middle Quarters on July 7.

Minister Samuda commended the work of the NWC in ensuring that Jamaicans have access to potable water.

“They put in the hours… they put in the time in the interest of the people of Jamaica. The team at NWC isn’t often acknowledged in the way that they should,” he noted.

Meanwhile, the Minister reported that applications are being processed for water connections in the areas of Rockland, Lancewood and Diligent in the parish.

Minister Samuda was joined by Minister without portfolio in the Office of the Prime Minister, and Member of Parliament for St. Elizabeth Southwest, Hon. Floyd Green; Mayor of Black River, Councillor Derrick Sangster; Councillor for the Brompton Division, Rev. Godfrey Watson; and senior representatives from the NWC.