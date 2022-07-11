Eastern Entrance to Hope Gardens Reopens

The completed eastern entrance for the Hope Royal Botanical Gardens in St. Andrew was officially reopened on Thursday, July 7.

Construction of the entrance began in February 2022 and was financed by the Culture, Health, Arts, Sports and Education (CHASE) Fund, to make the Gardens more attractive for visitors.

Additional works are slated to be done, to include lighting throughout the Gardens, drainage works and expansion of restaurants and recreational areas.

Against that backdrop, Minister of Agriculture and Fisheries, Hon. Pearnel Charles Jr., disclosed that plans are also in place to fix the roads within the space.

Speaking at the opening ceremony on July 7, he emphasised that the green space is a “national treasure”, and Jamaicans “have a role to play in its upkeep”.

“This is truly impressive and highlights the importance that should be placed on maintaining not just the eastern gate but the gardens, as a feature of Jamaica,” the Minister said.

Meanwhile, Chief Executive Officer of the CHASE Fund, Wilford “Billy” Heaven, said the entrance’s reopening is significant, in light of Jamaica’s 60th Independence celebrations.

“We have met our objectives and we will continue to serve our country and institutions with pride. We ask that it be cared for, and that people will come and enter the Gardens with delight,” he said.

For his part, Chairman of the Nature Preservation Foundation, Alfred Thomas, said the Foundation is aiming to have approximately three million people visit the gardens annually.

“The master plan envisioned is to develop and restore the Gardens to its former glory while enhancing the environment,” he said.

Wife of the Governor-General, Her Excellency the Most Hon. Lady Allen, who is Patron of the Hope Royal Botanical Gardens, said the gate would welcome more Jamaicans to the green space.

“A legacy is created from the vision, dreams, planning and execution of our Foundation. Today, another milestone is realised… history is created with this beautiful edifice saying, ‘Welcome… there is more beyond’,” she said.

Member of Parliament for St. Andrew Eastern, Hon. Fayval Williams, said the reopening of the gate is “timely”, in light of the summer holiday.

“I’m sure that thousands of Jamaicans are more pleased with this aesthetically appealing design on one of the most popular recreational spots in Jamaica. With the start of the summer holidays, families can bring their children here for play and more,” she said.

The Gardens occupy 239 acres of land and is the largest public green space in the Kingston Metropolitan Area. It hosts Jamaica’s most popular collection of endemic and exotic botanical collections.