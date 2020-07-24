Local Government Minister Gives Update On Work Being Done On Markets

Local Government Minister Gives Update On Work Being Done On Markets

Minister of Local Government and Community Development, Hon. Desmond McKenzie, says work to build and renovate several markets islandwide is at varying stages of completion.

He provided an update during his 2020/21 Sectoral Debate presentation in the House of Representatives on Tuesday (July 21), under the theme ‘Building National Resilience through Continuous Investment in Local Government’.

Mr. McKenzie advised that work on the third and final phase of the Clark’s Town Market construction project in Trelawny is “well under way”.

He indicated that the remaining activity is the erection of shops requested by vendors in the town, pointing out that “we [identified] the [funds to] build those new shops… and that phase is almost ready”.

The Minister said construction of the new Port Maria Market in St. Mary has been completed and the market is scheduled to be officially opened soon.

Additionally, he said work is in progress to build a new market in Hopewell, Hanover, to replace the previous facility, which fell into disrepair.

“We have also completed repairs to the Papine Market in St. Andrew. We are doing work on the Charles Gordon Market in Montego Bay… [and] are going to be doing some remedial work on the Santa Cruz Market in St. Elizabeth,” Mr. McKenzie informed.

He further indicated that the “long overdue” renovation of the Stony Hill Market in West Rural St. Andrew is slated to commence this week.