Labour Ministry To Improve Facilities Islandwide

The Ministry of Labour and Social Security has embarked on a project to improve its facilities islandwide.

Portfolio Minister, Hon. Mike Henry, said the construction of a modern office building in St. Ann’s Bay, at a cost of $527 million, has been completed and will be opened in September.

He also informed that $109 million will be spent to completely renovate the Parish Office in Sam Sharpe Square, Montego Bay.

“On completion, the facility will offer a more efficient layout for service delivery, customer comfort and a safer environment for both our staff and clients.

The renovation will include the new norms for COVID-19. We expect that office to be reopened in December 2020,” Mr. Henry said.

He was making his contribution to the 2020/21 Sectoral Debate in the House of Representatives on July 21.

The Minister also stated that in Portland, the Ministry, through the National Insurance Fund and the Factories Corporation of Jamaica will be developing lands at Boundbrook to facilitate a modern urban centre.

“Our town centres in recent times have become very congested and difficult for the conducting of business. The new Portland centre will be equipped with closed-circuit television (CCTV), a proper terminal for commuter transportation and adequate and secure parking,” Mr. Henry said.

He added that the Kingston and St Andrew Parish Office at 18 Ripon Road, which serves the largest number of customers, will be renovated to facilitate ease of access for persons with disabilities.

The Minister noted that an adjacent piece of land will be acquired to improve the parking arrangements.

“Central Jamaica is poised to be served by a new facility to be built in May Pen, Clarendon. As a matter of fact, it should have been constructed before the St. Ann office, but that office was in a more advanced state of disrepair.

The lands have already been acquired and we are now ready to proceed with the development,” Mr. Henry said.