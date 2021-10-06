Legislation to Be Drafted to Govern Communities With Shared Facilities

Legislation is to be developed to govern the operations of communities with shared facilities and expenses which are not governed by the Registration (Strata Titles) Act.

This follows Cabinet’s approval for the drafting of legislation to govern properties where the proprietors own in common with each other, real estate, or any other facilities – tennis courts, car parks, roadways – and, therefore, have shared responsibilities for maintaining these facilities.

Minister of Education, Youth and Information, Hon. Fayval Williams, made the disclosure during a virtual post-Cabinet press briefing, held on Wednesday (October 6).

“Jamaica has a wide cross-section of residential and commercial developments that have shared property that are not covered under the Registration (Strata Titles) Act, because they do not meet the criteria for strata lots as defined under the Act,” she explained.

Mrs. Williams said the Act was amended to address challenges faced by proprietors of properties with common facilities and shared expenses that will have to be addressed through legislation.

Cabinet also gave approval for the issuing of drafting instructions to the Chief Parliamentary Counsel.