Get Your Second Dose – Dr. Ennis

Director of Family Health Services in the Ministry of Health and Wellness, Dr. Melody Ennis, says although the country is experiencing reductions in coronavirus (COVID-19) infections, protocols must be observed.

Acknowledging that while the reduction in infections is encouraging, she said the positivity rate is still too high and persons are still being hospitalised.

“Outside of those figures and numbers, people are suffering. People are getting sick, people are dying,” she said while speaking in an interview with JIS News. She called for vigilance from the population to ensure continued reduction in the transmission of the COVID virus.

Dr Ennis is also reminding persons who are due their second dose of the vaccine and have not gone to take the injection to be aware that they are still in danger of severe illnesses if they should contract the disease.

“We continue to appeal to persons to come out and get their second dose; remember that you are only protected after you have received the second of a two-dose regime vaccine.

“The first dose really primes us, and the antibodies begin to develop, but it is the second dose that has those memory cells being kicked in, to remember the germs when it comes in later on. We are not going to be fully protected if the second dose is not followed through,” Dr. Ennis said.