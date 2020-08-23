LAURA TO PASS NORTH OF JAMAICA TODAY…FLASH FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT

Story Highlights A Flash Flood Watch for low-lying and flood-prone areas of all parishes

While the system is not projected to directly impact Jamaica, it is expected to induce a Trough across the island during this period.

Tropical Storm Laura is not a direct threat to Jamaica.

The Meteorological Service has issued:

• A Flash Flood Watch for low-lying and flood-prone areas of all parishes.

• Effective until 8:00 p.m. on Monday.

• At 4:00 a.m. the center of Tropical Storm Laura was located near latitude 18.8 degrees North,

longitude 70.9 degrees West. Laura is moving toward the west-northwest near 30 km/h, and this general motion

is expected over the next few days. On the forecast track, the center of Laura will move across Hispaniola today,

be near or over Cuba tonight and Monday, and over the southeastern Gulf of Mexico Monday night and Tuesday.

• Maximum sustained winds are near 75 km/h with higher gusts. No significant changes in strength are

forecast during the next 36 to 48 hours while Laura moves over or near Hispaniola and Cuba.

Strengthening is forecast once Laura moves into the Gulf of Mexico Monday night and Tuesday.

• While the system is not projected to directly impact Jamaica, it is expected to induce a Trough

across the island during this period.

• Projections are for periods of moderate to heavy showers and thunderstorms to affect sections of most

parishes, especially eastern and central parishes, beginning later this morning and continuing through to

Monday evening.

• Fishers and other marine operators are urged to exercise caution as sea conditions will deteriorate

in the vicinity of showers, thunderstorms, and gusty winds.

• A FLASH FLOOD WATCH means that flash flooding is possible and residents are advised to take

precautionary measures, keep informed by listening to further releases from the Meteorological Service

and be ready for quick action if flooding is observed or if a Warning is issued.

Tropical Storm Laura is not a direct threat to Jamaica.

The Meteorological Service will continue to monitor the progress of this system.