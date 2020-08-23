HURRICANE AND STORM SURGE WARNINGS ISSUED FOR PORTIONS OF THE NORTHERN GULF COAST

Story Highlights At 4:00 a.m., the center of Tropical Storm Marco was located near latitude 23.7 degrees North, longitude 87.0 degrees West.

A gradual turn toward the west with a decrease in forward speed is expected after Marco moves inland on Monday and on Tuesday.

Rapid weakening is expected after Marco moves inland. Tropical Storm Marco is not a threat to Jamaica. The Meteorological Service will continue to monitor the progress of this system.

At 4:00 a.m., the center of Tropical Storm Marco was located near latitude 23.7 degrees North, longitude 87.0 degrees West. Marco is moving toward the north-northwest near 20 km/h. Marco is forecast to continue moving north-northwestward across the central Gulf of Mexico today and will approach southeastern Louisiana on Monday. A gradual turn toward the west with a decrease in forward speed is expected after Marco moves inland on Monday and on Tuesday.

Maximum sustained winds are near 110 km/h with higher gusts. Some strengthening is anticipated and Marco is forecast to become a hurricane today. Marco is expected to be a hurricane when it approaches the northern Gulf Coast on Monday. Rapid weakening is expected after Marco moves inland. Tropical Storm Marco is not a threat to Jamaica. The Meteorological Service will continue to monitor the progress of this system.