Landlords Encouraged To Adhere To Codes And Guidelines

Story Highlights Senior Inspector at the Rent Assessment Board, Oral Terrelonge, is encouraging landlords to adhere to codes and guidelines stipulated by the 2018 Building Act.

“Over the years, we’ve found that most rental properties are in good, livable condition. However, there are a few places which fail to abide by the building guidelines and codes, so we want to encourage these persons to comply. Running tap water and proper electrical supply are crucial when seeking to rent properties,” Mr. Terrelonge told JIS News in an interview.

The 2018 Building Act took effect on January 15, 2019, and seeks to discourage new squatter settlements from being built, promote sustainable development, and establish and enforce internationally accepted building standards and rules.

“My job as an inspector involves checking rental properties to ensure that the premises are in good condition before and after a tenant occupies the space,” Mr Terrelonge explained.

He pointed out that the municipalities are the local building authorities responsible for certifying, inspecting and taking the necessary actions to change existing structures or approve new buildings. The Board, however, makes recommendations after inspecting properties.

The Board grants exemption from rent control for commercial properties that meet the requirements, provide dispute resolution between landlords and tenants and grant increases in rent above seven and a half per cent.