Dr. Dunn Placing Focus On Education In South East St. Mary

Member of Parliament for South East St. Mary, Dr. Norman Dunn, says several educational initiatives aimed at transforming the lives of constituents are being undertaken.

Making his maiden contribution to the State of the Constituency Debate in the House of Representatives on October 29, Dr. Dunn said that focus was placed on the distribution of tuition grants, scholarships, book vouchers and back-to-school items for the new academic year.

He noted that approximately 50 tertiary-level students received tuition assistance.

In addition, air-conditioning units have been installed in the principals’ offices at Rock River Primary, St. Mary Technical High, Belfield Primary and the Annotto Bay Primary schools.

“We will soon be launching a pilot air-conditioning project in the grade-six classroom at one of the primary schools to see our children and our teachers engaged in learning in a comfortable environment and to see the impact it has on their development,” Dr. Dunn said.

He noted that a number of students in the constituency also benefit from the rural bus system, which targets children under the Programme for Advancement Through Health and Education (PATH).

“In the area of education, we are getting things done as I work with the Ministry of Education, Youth and Information to transform the landscape of education in South East St. Mary,” he said.

“We are also working with the HEART Trust/NTA to find opportunities for unattached youth across the four divisions in addition to the HOPE programme,” he added.

Meanwhile, Dr. Dunn said it is his intention to work with the Factories Corporation of Jamaica (FCJ) to build out a proper town centre in Annotto Bay on lands owned by FCJ.

He noted that a programme is already under way for the general improvement in the landscape and aesthetics of the town, which will be replicated in the Richmond, Castleton and Belfield divisions.