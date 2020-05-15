Labour Ministry Satisfied With Distribution Of Relief Items To St. Mary Communities

Minister of State in the Ministry of Labour and Social Security, Hon. Zavia Mayne, says the distribution of care packages to residents in quarantined communities in St. Mary is working well.

“I am very satisfied that we have the formula. We have the boots on the ground and we have covered this space within a reasonable time, so I am satisfied that the distribution process is fair, transparent and it is working,” he told JIS News.

The State Minister visited several of the communities on Thursday (May 14), along with social workers with the Programme of Advancement Through Health and Education (PATH), to observe the distribution of items and get feedback from residents.

Mr. Mayne noted that in the first phase of the distribution process, more than 2,000 residents were provided with relief supplies and over 4,000 are expected to be reached at the end of the second phase, which is currently under way.

“If there is an extension in the [quarantine] order, we have the capacity to respond… the Government has the capacity to serve the people who are impacted,” he noted while assuring that everyone who is facing challenges will be assisted.

The State Minister lauded entities, such as Food For the Poor and Jamaica Red Cross. that are assisting the process.

He also hailed the efforts of the security forces. “The officers are always present and we commend them, because it is a difficult period for everybody, but they have demonstrated that they are up to the task,” Mr. Mayne said.

Areas that are not included in the quarantine order but are affected by the restriction on movement have also benefited from assistance.

The second round of distribution of relief items, which commenced on Thursday (May 14), is projected to last until Tuesday (May 19).

The communities of Annotto Bay, Dover and Enfield were placed under quarantine with effect from Thursday (May 7) at 6:00 a.m. to Thursday (May 21) at 6:00 a.m. The parish health department is conducting contact tracing in the areas.