Development Continues: UDC Construction and Planning Ongoing Despite Setbacks

The Urban Development Corporation (UDC) supports the Government of Jamaica’s thrust towards restarting and ramping up work in the construction sector for economic stimulation and growth during this time. UDC projects are advancing despite challenges posed by the efforts to stop the spread of the novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) in Jamaica. The Corporation, in its commitment to continuing these development projects in the national interest, has made the necessary adjustments to promote the health and safety of all site staff.

In the city of Montego Bay, construction continues to the Closed Harbour Beach Park, the UDC’s flagship project being implemented at a value of J$1.3B with the support of primary funding partner, the Tourism Enhancement Fund (TEF). Previously known as ‘Dump Up Beach’, this 16-acre property is being transformed into the city’s largest free, public access beach park that will provide much needed green space allocated for outdoor recreational activities.

Despite the setbacks due to COVID-19, construction on site progresses apace with additional safety measures such as hand wash stations. The related Waterfront Protection Infrastructure project is another critical UDC development that will mitigate coastal erosion and provide climate change resiliency. The project entails the repairs of the existing groyne and underwater sill structures that are critical to protect the beach areas from erosion. This will ensure the sustainability of any future development.

In the parish of St. Ann, where the UDC has had an extensive history of undertaking development projects, a number of which are currently on-going. A gate was erected at the entrance to the Ocho Rios Bay Beach Promenade to allow controlled access and to secure assets on site. Repairs were also done in the carpark of the Ocho Rios Commercial Centre.

At the Dunn’s River Falls and Park, upgrades continue at the world-famous attraction. In the first instance, the UDC has completed a new boardwalk as the first phase of the coastal resilience project aimed at the long-term replenishment of the Beach. The boardwalk will also provide an added layer of accessibility for those with mobility limitations. In addition to this, the Splash Pad in the Central Gardens of the Falls was resurfaced. Dunn’s River Falls and Park and all UDC attractions remain closed to the public in keeping with the Government’s COVID-19 management guidelines.

In Downtown Kingston, the Corporation continues property and facilities management. Repairs to the roof of the building that houses the Tax Authority of Jamaica (TAJ) is underway and will be completed by the end of June.

Extensive refurbishment to the Jamaica Conference Centre (JCC) is also on-going. These include repairs to public-facing spaces, administrative offices and to the roof. Repairs were also done to UDC’s Northern Carpark on Orange Street.

The UDC continues to lead in the government’s COVID-19 response and recovery efforts in the construction and tourism sectors as well as through planning for a safe, digital future. UDC remains committed to making development happen in Jamaica through this difficult period and beyond.