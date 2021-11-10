KSAMC To Launch Programme To Employ Some Members Of Homeless Community

The Kingston and St. Andrew Municipal Corporation (KSAMC) will be launching a programme soon that will provide employment opportunities for members of the homeless community in the Municipality.

Speaking to journalists following yesterday’s (November 9) meeting of the Kingston and St. Andrew Municipal Corporation, Mayor of Kingston, Senator Councillor Delroy Williams, said that more details will be provided on the initiative shortly.

“It’s part of this general approach to keep as much of the urban centres within the downtown area as clean as possible, so we want to engage them in that, and we have started that process,” the Mayor said.

The monthly meeting was held at the Jamaica Conference Centre in downtown Kingston.

The Mayor said that despite the recent attacks on members of the homeless community, there has been a general improvement in the attitude towards these individuals.

“There are far more persons and organisations who come forward to help and assist in all the programmes we do, and the homeless persons themselves, they have been responding to programmes that we have,” he noted.

The Mayor pointed out that the KSAMC has always been on a campaign in pursuit of protecting members of the homeless community.